Chief Minister urged to change warabandi system in Upper Krishna command area

October 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Ajay Singh with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s home office Krishna in Bengaluru, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, and Ajay Singh, Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Krishna, the latter’s home office in Bengaluru, on Saturday and appealed him to change the warabandi (a system of rotation of supply of water according to a predetermined schedule as per area and crop needs to ensure equitable water distribution among farmers of an outlet command) in Upper Krishna command area.

They apprised the Chief Minister about the standing red-gram, cotton other crops crops being affected by the rising heat and falling moisture owing to the deficit rainfall at the Upper Krishna command area in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts and urged him to change the warabandi for Jewargi Branch Canal (JBC), Shahapur Branch Canal (SBC), Mudbal Branch Canal (MBC) and Mullabad Lift 1, 2 and 3 Canals to protect the crops.

They urged him to continue the supply of water between October 28 and November 4, which is a bandh (supply suspension period), to protect the crop. 

It is learnt that the CM positively responded to the demand and assured the delegation to do everything possible to protect the crops, which were at the flowering stage, and help the farmers.

