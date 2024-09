Chief Minister to visit Mysuru on Sept. 20, 21

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive in Mysuru on Friday on a two-day visit to the city.

After arriving at Mysuru airport on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah will proceed to Cauvery Auditorium in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at 11 a.m. to participate in a programme on 50 years of naming of Karnataka organised by Department of Kannada and Culture in association with Saint Poet Kanakadasa Research and Study Centre, Bengaluru.

Later, he will inaugurate the valedictory of P.R. Thippeswamy birth centenary programme at Sri Kalanikethana School of Arts organised jointly by P.R. Thippeswamy Foundation and Department of Kannada and Culture.

After staying overnight in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to participate in the Press Day 2024 programme organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association at Rani Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangothri in Mysuru on Saturday.

He is scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon, according to an official statement here.