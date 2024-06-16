Chief Minister to review progress of works in Ballari on June 21

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Ballari, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting of senior officers in Ballari on June 21 to review the progress of works undertaken by all government departments.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting at Nazir Sab Conference Hall at the Ballari Zilla Panchayat complex on Saturday, Mr. Mishra directed the officials to make preparations and be ready with all relevant information about their respective departments.

“Officials from all the departments should attend the meeting with updated information. The issues related to agriculture such as the supply of farm inputs like sowing seeds and fertilizers, handling drought and floods and crop insurance are likely to draw more attention in the meeting,” Mr. Mishra said.

He also directed the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to be ready with information on the measures taken to improve the educational scenario in the district.

“The officials concerned should frequently visit residential schools and monitor the facilities including the quality of food being served as well as the cleanliness of the premises. Ballari City Municipal Corporation officials must ensure the proper supply of drinking water to the city residents, and also ensure that roads and drains are clean. Officials of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department should ensure that potable drinking water is supplied to all villages,” he said.

Speaking on the State government’s ambitious guarantee schemes, the officer directed the five departments to be ready with the latest data on the schemes.

“If you find any problems that need political intervention, you need to bring them to the notice of the MLA concerned and get them resolved at the earliest. The attendance of all officers in the review meeting is a must. Stringent action will be taken against those who would be absent,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Zubair and other senior officers were present.