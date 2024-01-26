GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister to launch new dialysis services in Karnaktak

January 26, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the improved dialysis services with single-use dialysers, for those undergoing the life-saving procedure in government-run dialysis centres.

The improved services will be flagged off at the K.C. General hospital on Saturday. As many as 20 new dialysis machines with single-use dialysers have been installed at this hospital with a capacity to provide services to 72 patients every day.

So far under the existing service, multi-use dialysers were being used posing a risk of infection. According to a press release from the Health Department, over 800 new machines with single-use dialysers will be installed across the State in a public-private partnership.

Besides, the number of dialysis centres in the State has been increased from 171 to 219. New centres have been started in 48 taluks.  

While 800 single-use dialysers and 250 machines are being installed in 57 centres of Bengaluru division, 222 new machines are being installed in 55 centese of Mysuru division. While 62 centres of Belagavi division will get 201 machines, 45 centres in Kalaburagi division will get 127 machines, the release said.

“The installation process has now reached the final stages. To start with, 475 single-use dialysers will be put to use from Saturday. The service will  start within a month in the remaining centres,” the release said.

