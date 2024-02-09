GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister to launch development works in Navalgund on February 24

Siddaramaiah will also dedicate completed projects during his visit

February 09, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch various development works and dedicate completed projects to the public during his visit to Navalgund taluk in Dharwad district on February 24.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Friday, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi said that the Chief Minister will be handing over title deeds of houses to over 2,000 shelterless people who have been allocated houses under the Ashraya scheme.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will also be addressing a convention of guarantee scheme beneficiaries to be held at Model High School Playground in Navalgund, he said.

The Chief Minister’s tour programme includes a visit to Annigeri and Hubballi taluks to launch various development works.

Mr. Konaraddi said that roads leading to farmland in Navalgund taluk have been developed on the lines of State Highways and the Chief Minister will inspect them.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a community hall built at a cost of ₹60 lakh, a hi-tech bus stand built at a cost of ₹4.50 crore, two community halls at Haralayya Oni and Rameshwar Nagar, 35 newly built classrooms (Viveka classrooms) at primary, high school and PU colleges and 15 anganwadi centres.

This apart, he will inaugurate a veterinary hospital in Annigeri and lay foundation stone for a new veterinary hospital at Ingalhalli.

Mr. Konaraddi said that Mr. Siddaramaiah will inspect the upgradation works of Malaprabha Right Bank Canal and inaugurate a new police station during the visit.

