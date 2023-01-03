Chief Minister to inaugurate ready projects, perform Bhumi Puja for news ones in Ballari today

January 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit Ballari on Wednesday for inaugurating government projects that have been completed at a cost of around ₹223 crore, in all, and lay foundation stone for new ones that will all be taken up at a cost of ₹440 crore.

As per information provided by the district administration, the projects that have been completed include the district administrative complex taken up at a cost of ₹31 crore, a residential layout and a service development project in Halakundi and Mundargi villages together taken up at a cost of ₹38.61 crore, a residential layout and a service development project completed in Kolakallu together taken up at a cost of ₹50.81 crore, an athletics synthetic track and the district stadium upgrade project completed at a cost of ₹6 crore, a 100-bed mother and child hospital built at a cost of ₹21 crore, new structures for medical documents division and radiology department built at a cost of ₹4.90 crore and a Morarji Desai Residential School built at Shushila Nagar in Sandur taluk at a cost of ₹21.63 crore.

The new projects that the Chief Minister will offer Bhumi Puja to include a residential layout and plot development project at Mincheri village (₹107.23 crore), a 400-bed mother and child hospital building on the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences premises (₹109 crore), 100-bed taluk hospital buildings at Kampli and Kurgod, a 220/114 kV power distribution station at Somasamudra (Kolagallu) and upgrade to Kampli sub-station from 33/11 kV to 110/11 kV.

Apart from these, the other projects are one for the development of various road stretches, construction of different hostels and expansion of school buildings at different places across the district.

The programme for the inauguration of the completed projects and laying foundation stone for the new projects will be held at the District General Hospital at 11 a.m.

Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu and Health Minister K. Sudhakar will be present. Ballari MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy will preside over the event.