Chief Minister to inaugurate 300-bed hospital in Yadgir

04 January 2021 00:59 IST

He will also lay foundation stone for a medical college

A long-pending dream of people to have a medical college and hospital in Yadgir district will be realised when Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for it at Bhimanayakanahalli, Mudnal village, on the outskirts of Yadgir city on Wednesday, MLA Venkatareddy Mudanl told a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday.

The new building of the medical educational institution will come up at a cost of ₹ 325 crore in 48 acres of land. A 300-bed hospital, which has already been constructed at a cost of ₹ 56 crore in 30 acres of the area, will be inaugurated by Mr. Yediyurappa after he lays the foundation for the medical educational institution building.

He said that apart from medical institution, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for other projects to be taken up at a cost ₹ 456.84 crore. These projects are: an Indira Gandhi Residential School for Scheduled Castes in Kadamgera village at a cost of ₹ 24.75 crore, 220/110/11 kV power centre in Ramsamudra village at a cost of ₹ 63.31 crore, construction of a new jackwell to supply drinking water to Yadgir city near the Bhima at a cost of ₹ 24.75 crore, 110/11 kV power station in Kollur (M) village at a cost of ₹ 6 crore, road development work on Wadagera-Tumkur-Sangam at a cost of ₹ 8.80 crore, modernisation of Subhas Circle, CC Road and drainages and fish market in Yadgir city at a cost of ₹ 7.08 crore.

The MLA said that Mr. Yediyurappa will inaugurate new buildings which have already been constructed at a cost of ₹ 82.06 crore. These are: Kittur Channamma Residential School in Warkanalli at a cost of ₹ 17.66 crore, a new city bus stand with divisional office at a cost of ₹ 3.80 crore, PU college in Bendebembali village at a cost of ₹ 1.35 crore, additional 10 rooms at the government high school in Wadagera at a cost of ₹ 1.25 crore, government high school building in Mundargi village at a cost of ₹ 1 crore, Yatri Nivas in Yadgir city at a cost of ₹ 50 lakh and Yatri Nivas in Wadagera at a cost of ₹ 50 lakh.

