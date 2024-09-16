Chief Minister to chair Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi today

A Cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled in Kalaburagi on Tuesday will discuss various key issues, new projects as well as pending projects and prepare a blueprint for comprehensive development of the region, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Kharge said that besides new projects and sanctioning funds for approved projects, the Cabinet will take a decision on filling vacant posts in the region. Already, 800 engineers have been recruited in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, he added.

The Minister said that a proposal has been submitted to the government seeking funds for irrigation projects in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts. Roads across the seven districts of the region will be repaired and upgraded under the Kalyana Patha Scheme in the next two years.

Ruling out any compromise in the development of the region, Mr. Kharge said that nearly 2.5 lakh government posts in the State are lying vacant and they will be filled in a phased manner.

Responding to a question, Mr. Kharge said that Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswami, who staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday, should demonstrate against his party MLA Munirathna who has been arrested on the charge of issuing a life threat to a contractor and using castiest slurs against him.

Mr. Kharge also sought a clarification from Mr. Narayanaswamy whether he is running a biryani hotel on the land allotted to him for establishing an educational institution.

Mr. Kharge said that a fast-track court should be set up to investigate BJP leaders said to be involved in scams and not for the actor Darshan case.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a studied silence on the Nagamangala violence, PoCSO Act cases and the Munirathna case, Mr. Kharge asked why Mr. Modi does not speak about these issues.

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil said that from 2013 to 2018, nearly 30,000 vacancies (including 13,000 teacher posts) have been filled in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Another 15,000 vacancies will be filled in the next one year and 25,000 posts in the next two years, he added.

Liberation Day

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah will garland the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the city and participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds.