Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leads symbolic protest against delay in drought relief by Centre

April 23, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

During a hearing of the case in the Supreme Court over the issue, the Union government sought a week’s time to provide drought relief to the State on April 23. 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders stage a protest against the Central government over delay in drought relief, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on April 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against delay in drought relief by the Centre on Tuesday. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “to go back from the State”, till they provide drought relief.

Mr. Shah was Karnataka on Tuesday holding a road show in the Bengaluru South constituency.

Modi, Shah will face boycott if they visit Karnataka for poll campaign without releasing drought-relief funds, says Surjewala

‘Forced take case to SC’

Speaking on this, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Our fight in the Supreme Court and Union Government finally relenting and promising drought relief is a testament to Congress’s commitment to the State’s interests.” He added that the “injustice and delay tactics” of the Union government had forced the State government to approach the Supreme Court. 

Now, Karnataka knocks on Supreme Court’s door seeking drought relief from Centre

“We have declared drought in 223 of 240 taluks in the State in September, 2023. There is crop loss in 48 lakh hectares. Despite submitting a memorandum for drought relief in October last year itself, the Union government is yet to act on it. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has lied to the people saying we are seeking funds for guarantee schemes. We have self-financed our welfare schemes and are not seeking a single rupee from the Centre for the same,” he said. 

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs Randeep Surjewala, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Energy Minister K.J. George were among others present at the protest. 

Also Read | Announce drought relief for Karnataka immediately, Krishna Byre Gowda urges Amit Shah

‘BJP unable to digest’

Speaking on the issue Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “Supreme Court has given us justice and the Centre has agreed to provide drought relief. BJP has launched an advertising campaign that Congress was picking the pockets of the people in drought relief. But it is the BJP which is picking the pockets of the people and blaming it on Congress. We have reduced electricity charges and providing up to 200 units of electricity for free, the BJP is unable to digest this.”

