Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds meeting with legislators to quell discontent

August 07, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an apparent move to douse discontent among ruling Congress party MLAs and ensure that the party remains united ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held marathon meetings with district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and legislators.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts — Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad, at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’.

The meeting has been necessitated after irked legislators wrote to the Chief Minister and later also raised the issue at the Congress Legislature Party meeting last month over a host of issues pertaining to their constituencies that have not been addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier last week, the issue also came up with the Congress high command in New Delhi where State leaders had been summoned to discuss the preparations for the general elections next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT