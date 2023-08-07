HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds meeting with legislators to quell discontent

The chief minister held meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts — Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad

August 07, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairs a vmeeting with the district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and ruling Congress MLAs and MLCs, at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’, in Bengaluru on August 07, 2023.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairs a vmeeting with the district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and ruling Congress MLAs and MLCs, at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’, in Bengaluru on August 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In an apparent move to douse discontent among ruling Congress party MLAs and ensure that the party remains united ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held marathon meetings with district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and legislators.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts — Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad, at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’.

The meeting has been necessitated after irked legislators wrote to the Chief Minister and later also raised the issue at the Congress Legislature Party meeting last month over a host of issues pertaining to their constituencies that have not been addressed.

Earlier last week, the issue also came up with the Congress high command in New Delhi where State leaders had been summoned to discuss the preparations for the general elections next year.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.