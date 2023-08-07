Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds meeting with legislators to quell discontent

August 07, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an apparent move to douse discontent among ruling Congress party MLAs and ensure that the party remains united ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held marathon meetings with district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and legislators.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts — Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad, at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’.

The meeting has been necessitated after irked legislators wrote to the Chief Minister and later also raised the issue at the Congress Legislature Party meeting last month over a host of issues pertaining to their constituencies that have not been addressed.

Earlier last week, the issue also came up with the Congress high command in New Delhi where State leaders had been summoned to discuss the preparations for the general elections next year.