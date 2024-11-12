ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to seek resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Union Minister

Published - November 12, 2024 07:00 am IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is embroiled in controversies, has no moral right to seek the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said in Shiggaon on Monday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah who is the prime accused in the MUDA scandal has sought the resignation of the Prime Minister. What right does he have seeking the ouster of a leader who is committed to eradicating corruption?”, Mr. Joshi said.

He was responding to a challenge by Mr. Siddaramaiah to the PM to prove charges of corruption in Karnataka or resign.

“The CM is surrounded by a web of scandals. In fact, he should resign immediately, without giving lame excuses. We have been saying repeatedly that he is involved directly. Now we have learnt that tahsildar N. Manjunath paid the stamp duty on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s behalf. What more evidence is needed to prove his involvement? He should quit immediately,” Mr. Joshi said.

He accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of allotting 14 sites to his close associates and transfering the then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. “Did all this happen without the CM’s influence?,” Mr. Joshi said.

