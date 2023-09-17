Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls for multidimensional approach to fight Kalyana Karnataka’s backwardness

September 17, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Recalling how Article 371(J) was inserted into the Constitution of India to accord Special Status to Hyderabad Karnataka (now, Kalyana Karnataka) ten years ago and how the Congress government in the State swiftly acted to form Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board (now Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board) and issued an order for providing reservations in education and employment to the candidates belonging to the region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed the need multidimensional approach to fight the backwardness of the region.

“Ten years completed for Article 371(J) of the Constitution. The development of the region which remained backward for centuries owing to natural, social and political factors cannot be achieved overnight. We need to have a multidimensional approach — poverty eradication, infrastructure development and social awareness — to address the issue. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) must have a focused approach in its work. Not just providing funds, but how the funds are used is important,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in his speech that he delivered after hoisting the national flag at Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations organised at Police Parade Grounds in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The day is celebrated at Kalyana Karnataka region on September 17 every year to mark the annexation of Hyderabad princely State into the Indian Union in 1948 through Operation Polo military action and thus ending the rule of Nizam of Hyderabad.

“Ever since the Special Status came into force in 2013, the government has allocated ₹14,878.33 crores special grants to the KKRDB, of which ₹10,228.80 crores are released and ₹8,520.74 cores are spent. The Board has taken up a total of 29,215 works of which 24,563 are completed and 4,652 are in progress. It would not be incorrect to say that these works have changed the landscape of the region. The KKRDB needs to enhance efficiency and transparency and implement the project based on the requirements of the region. I am confident that KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh and Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman Priyank Kharge would do it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that as many as 70,738 vacancies were filled with the candidates of the Kalyana Karnataka region after the Special Status was accorded to the region.

“As many as 98,889 posts were identified to be filled with local Kalyana Karnataka candidates in direct recruitment of which 70,738 posts were filled by the end of August this year. As many as 33,371 posts were identified for promotion and as many as 23,101 employees were promoted. We will fill the remaining vacancies and give promotions in a phased manner. Owing to the reservation in education offered under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, the local Kalyana Karnataka candidates have got 6,795 medical seats, 1,388 dental seats, 3448 homoeopathy seats, 22,219 engineering seats, 3,808 agri-related seats and 1,593 B.Pharm and D-Pharma seats between 2014-15 and 2022-23,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

At the beginning of his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled how BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre had turned down the demand for Special Status to the region and how senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge pursued the matter when Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government assumed power at the Centre with Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister and realised the dream of Special Status with the Constitutional amendment to insert the under Article 371(J) in the Constitution.

Before arriving at Police Parade Grounds, Mr. Siddaramaiah, along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh, paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, who played a crucial role in the Annexation of Hyderabad, at SVP Circle in the city.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones to various development projects taken up by KKRDB and the State government and inaugurated completed projects. He also flagged off two new programmes — Kusina Mane and Health ATM.

