Chief Minister says ‘Thank you, Prime Minister’

‘Naveen Gyanagoudar’s parents were eager to see his face at least one last time’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to thank him for getting the mortal remains of Naveen Gyanagoudar sent to the victim’s native village of Chalageri.

Mr. Bommai called Mr. Modi over phone and spoke to the Prime Minister for nearly three minutes. He informed him that the mortal remains have been brought to the village.

“You have played a major role in getting Naveen Gyanagoudar’s mortal remains back to India. His parents were eager to see the face of their son at least one last time. You have fulfilled their emotional wish,” he said.

“I thank you on behalf of the people of Karnataka. It was really a herculean task. We know that it is not easy to bring a body from a war zone. You accomplished this task with your extraordinary diplomacy. I want to convey my thanks to you for this,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister spoke to Mr. Modi on his return to Bengaluru, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.