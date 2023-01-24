ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister says he will announce compensation for affected red gram farmers

January 24, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually attending the apex committee meeting to review the preparations for Aero India chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (not in photo), in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to announce compensation in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, for farmers whose red gram crop has suffered damage due to wilt disease across Kalaburagi district.

Speaking to media persons before leaving for Deval Ganagapur to participate in a a programme to unveil a bronze statue of backward class leader and former legislator Vittal Heroor, Mr. Bommai said that he will hold a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues in Bengaluru in the evening on Tuesday and announce compensation for farmers.

Deval Gangapur

He also hinted at the possibility of developing a religious corridor at the famous Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk on the lines of Kashi Viswanath Corridor in Varanasi and Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain.

“The district administration has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) with an estimated cost of ₹67 crore and the BJP-led government is committed to developing Deval Ganagapur as a religious corridor. And, funds will be released in the upcoming State Budget. The government allocated Rs. 5 crore for the overall development of Deval Gangapur in the last financial year,” Mr. Bommai said.

Responding to a query on the allegations made by PSI exam scam kingpin Rudragowda Patil in a video stating that CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankargouda Patil has demanded ₹3 crore bribe for giving him a clean chit in the case, Mr. Bommai said that he will order a probe into the video statement and promised to take strict action against the CID officer if the charge is proved.

Mr. Bommai, who virtually attended the apex committee meeting at Kalaburagi Airport to review preparations for the 14th edition of Aero India, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that Aero India is one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised by the State since 1996. The show will have a large number of participants, including delegates from across the world, from the aerospace, Defence services and also companies.

CONNECT WITH US