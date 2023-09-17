Chief Minister pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel 

September 17, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid floral tribute and garlanded the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav (Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day) at Kalaburagi on September 17.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who arrived at Kalaburagi Airport through special flight and drove straight to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk , was welcomed with a grand Dollu Kunitha.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge , Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board ( KKRDB) Chairman Ajay Singh, MLAs M.Y. Patil, B.R. Patil , Allamprabhu Patil and Kaneez Fatima; MLCs Thippannappa Kamaknoor and Shashil Namoshi were present.