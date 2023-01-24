ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister offers special puja at Dattatreya temple and Sangam in Deval Ganagapur

January 24, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performing special puja at Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur village of Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiling a bronze statue of backward class leader and former legislator Vittal Heroor at Deval Ganagapur village of Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday visited the famous Dattatreya temple at Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk and offered prayers to the padukas of Sri Narasimha Saraswati Swami, a manifestation of Sri Dattatreya.

Mr. Bommai is visiting the temple for the first time after taking over as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also performed special puja at Sangam, the confluence of the Bhima and the Amarja.

Archakas of Sri Dattatreya temple gifted a bronze and a silver idol of Lord Dattatreya to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai unveiled a bronze statue of backward class leader and former legislator Vittal Heroor at the latter’s native Deval Ganagapur.

