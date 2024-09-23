Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dedicated 65 hi-tech emergency ambulances that are to be deployed to save the lives of accident victims across the State, on September 23.

The ambulances, which are fitted with ventilators, will be deployed by the Health and Family Welfare Department across Karnataka in the coming days.

“The ambulances will help in rushing accident victims to hospitals within the golden hour. It is possible to save hundreds of lives if emergency care is made available,” the Chief Minister said.

Urging people to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents, he said that drunk driving has to be stopped absolutely. “Don’t let down your families. Will there be not an accident if one drives vehicles while speaking on phone? You are responsible for your life and responsible for your families. Follow traffic rules strictly.”

He urged Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to initiate strict action and cancel licenses of those involved in drunk driving cases.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao was present at the event.

