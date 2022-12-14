Chief Minister interacts with health officials, beneficiaries after launching from Hubballi Namma Clinics State-wide

December 14, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Beneficiaries Sudha from Chamarajnagar and Uma from Raichur express happiness over them now being able to get healthcare facilities closer to where they live

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with health officials and beneficiaries through virtual mode after the virtual inauguration of Namma Clinics in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

After the virtual launch of Namma Clinics across the State from Hubballi on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacted with some of the health officials and beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister interacted with Deputy Commissioners, health officials and beneficiaries from the districts of Uttara Kannada, Chamarajnagar and Raichur and sought details of the Namma Clinics from them.

Beneficiaries Sudha from Chamarajnagar and Uma from Raichur expressed happiness over them now being able to get healthcare facilities closer to where they live. A senior citizen from Uttara Kannada said that the clinic in the neighbourhood was of great relief to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister told the officials that there should be continuity of services at Namma Clinics and soon, facilities will be upgraded and also, a provision made for more tests.

He appealed to beneficiaries to spread the word that at Namma Clinics, they will not have to pay anything and all treatment, tests and medicines are provided free to them.

Nurses in the audience cheered and clapped as one of the beneficiaries Uma thanked them and ASHAs and said that the staff regularly guided them in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

As she mentioned that the new clinic was just next to her house, the Chief Minister cracked a joke asking her to go to the clinic only when she was not well and not regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US