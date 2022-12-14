  1. EPaper
Chief Minister interacts with health officials, beneficiaries after launching from Hubballi Namma Clinics State-wide

Beneficiaries Sudha from Chamarajnagar and Uma from Raichur express happiness over them now being able to get healthcare facilities closer to where they live

December 14, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with health officials and beneficiaries through virtual mode after the virtual inauguration of Namma Clinics in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with health officials and beneficiaries through virtual mode after the virtual inauguration of Namma Clinics in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

After the virtual launch of Namma Clinics across the State from Hubballi on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacted with some of the health officials and beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister interacted with Deputy Commissioners, health officials and beneficiaries from the districts of Uttara Kannada, Chamarajnagar and Raichur and sought details of the Namma Clinics from them.

Beneficiaries Sudha from Chamarajnagar and Uma from Raichur expressed happiness over them now being able to get healthcare facilities closer to where they live. A senior citizen from Uttara Kannada said that the clinic in the neighbourhood was of great relief to them.

The Chief Minister told the officials that there should be continuity of services at Namma Clinics and soon, facilities will be upgraded and also, a provision made for more tests.

He appealed to beneficiaries to spread the word that at Namma Clinics, they will not have to pay anything and all treatment, tests and medicines are provided free to them.

Nurses in the audience cheered and clapped as one of the beneficiaries Uma thanked them and ASHAs and said that the staff regularly guided them in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

As she mentioned that the new clinic was just next to her house, the Chief Minister cracked a joke asking her to go to the clinic only when she was not well and not regularly.

