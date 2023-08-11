Chief Minister inaugurates new building for Bhavurao Deshpande Veterinary College

August 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a new building for the Bhavurao Deshpande Veterinary College in Kokatnur village near Athani in Belagavi district on Friday.

The college is named after Bhavurao Deshpande, former MLA and RSS leader, who hailed from Athani.

It is affiliated to the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar.

Athani is among the remotest taluks in the State. It is situated at a distance of 150 km from the district headquarters of Belagavi. It is around 60 km from Sangli, 75 km from Vijayapura and 125 km from Bagalkot.

The government veterinary college is the second farm sciences institution in Belagavi district, after the government horticulture college in Arabavi.

Quality education

Member of Legislative Assembly and former Minister Laxman Savadi said that the college will help youth get quality education and jobs in this backward region.

“However, the most important benefit of having a such a higher education institution will be that it will create an academic atmosphere. Qualified and experienced scientists will not only train youngsters but they will also introduce new and modern technologies to farmers, though extension services,” Mr. Savadi said.

“I know of the strained financial resources in the State and therefore, I will not make any unreasonable demands before the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” Mr. Savadi said.

He demanded sanction and completion of irrigation projects in Athani taluk and nearby areas. “There is a need for sanction of a new irrigation project for the eastern part of Athani taluk. There are some villages that need total rehabilitation and resettlement and there are some areas that suffer from water-logging. Their problems should be addressed,” he said.

He demanded that the State government release ₹20 crore to start the government agriculture college as 100 acres of land has already been acquired for the purpose. “You can release additional funds in the next three years so that we can continue it in a new building,” he said.

He also demanded the release of ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore for Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project in Kagwad.

Mr. Savadi said that the Maharashtra government has taken a decision to include raisins in the mid-day meals and the food given to women and toddlers in Anganwadis. If the Karnataka government takes a similar decision, then, it will benefit the grape growers in the State to a large extent, he said.

He also asked the State government to forward a proposal to the Centre to declare a minimum support price for grapes and other horticulture produce.

Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Kage demanded that the State government declare some taluks as drought-hit and begin drought relief works.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh said that the government is committed to protecting the interests of animal farmers in the State. “We have a special interest in Belagavi. Of the 1.12 crore head of cattle in the State, over 29 lakh, that is nearly 26%, are in Belagavi district. It is also the largest milk producing district in the State,” he said.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the State government should go ahead and implement the water swapping agreement with Maharashtra to share four tmcft of water during lean and monsoon seasons.

He also demanded sanctioning and completing of work on lift irrigation projects in Chikkodi, Yaragatti and other areas in the district.

