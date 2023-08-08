Chief Minister holds day-long meeting with legislators and in-charge Ministers

August 08, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday continued their meetings with MLAs and district in-charge Ministers of six more districts and assured them of releasing funds for development works in a phased manner in the coming days.

Seeking funds for development works, MLAs from six districts - Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Belagavi, Haveri, and Kalaburagi - are learnt to have brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that they are facing embarrassment in their constituencies due to delay in completion of ongoing projects and taking up new works.

The Chief Minister, who spent the whole day in the meetings, is learnt to have assured the legislators that their demand for grants will be considered in the coming days. “You all should cooperate and adjust this year as the government is facing financial constraints following implementation of five guarantees,” he reportedly told the legislators.

“The Chief Minister assured us of adequate funds next year. He said revenue will be mobilised from various sources in the coming months and there will be no dearth of funds then,” said a MLA, who attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister is also learnt to have instructed the legislators to directly approach him if there are any issues. “Do not resort to other methods to air your grievances. Let us work with mutual coordination to ensure the party’s victory in the coming Lok Sabha polls,” he told the legislators.

After the day-long meetings, the Chief Minister held a video interaction with MLAs, MLCs and MPs for the success of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme that is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 20. Registration for the scheme that offers Direct benefit transfer of ₹2,000 to women beneficiaries was launched on JUly 20. Since then, 1.03 crore women have registered for the scheme as of Tuesday.