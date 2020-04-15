Chief Minister forms 3 ministerial teams

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has constituted three ministerial teams for speedy containment of COVID-19, to help the people affected by the disease, and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential services.

A team headed by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan would look into issues related to supply chain management, largely related to the farm sector. The team would focus on the supply of essential goods, including agricultural and horticultural commodities.

Another team headed by Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar, who is also the State’s COVID-19 spokesperson, would look into issues related to migration of people from cities/towns to villages and problems faced by them.

Third team is led by Revenue Minister R. Ashok to monitor functioning of the public distribution system, sources in the government told The Hindu. With the Centre asking the State to strictly adhere to guidelines issued to fight against COVID-19 till May, Mr. Yediyurappa on Wednesday discussed with his Cabinet colleagues issues related to management of supply chain in the farm sector, problems faced by farmers, rural daily wagers and migrants during the second phase of the lockdown.

Only a few Ministers held consultations with the Chief Minister and issues largely related to agricultural sector have been discussed, sources said. Many Ministers did not attend the meeting since they have been monitoring COVID-19 related activities in their respective districts.

Issues related to procurement of farm commodities, horticultural produce, crop loans and subsidies too have been discussed with Mr. Ashwath Narayan, Mr. Suresh Kumar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Mr. Ashok.