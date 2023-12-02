Chief Minister criticises Union government for not releasing drought relief to Karnataka

December 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hitting back at the State BJP leaders who reportedly criticised his government as “unconcerned towards drought-hit farmers”, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP-led Union government had not released drought relief to the State.

“I had written to the Union government seeking its permission to increase the work days in NREGA from 100 days to 150 days as a drought relief measure. As per the law, we can offer work for 100 days. If we want to increase it to 150 days, we have to get the Union government’s permission. BJP is in power at the Centre. Which party does Mr. Ashok [Leader of Opposition in Assembly] belong to? Shouldn’t he pressurise his party-led Union government for permission? We submitted a memorandum to the Union government in September. Union government teams visited the drought-hit areas in the State. Till today, the drought relief has not been released. No matter whether or not the Union government releases the drought compensation amount to the State, we, however, have decided to pay ₹2000 to each drought-hit farmer in the first phase,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

To a question on Congress’ performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls in five States, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that his party would comfortably win Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh and there was 50% chance in Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the possible poaching of Congress MLAs in Telangana to form the government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that his party MLAs would not fall prey to such attempts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.