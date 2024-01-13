Chief Minister cautions oppressed communities against people who divided society in Chaturvana system

January 13, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Yadgir

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cautioned the people of backward classes and oppressed communities, including Kurubas, to be wary of people who have divided society in the Chaturvarna system for their own gain.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the second-day programme of Halumatha Samskritika Vaibhava held at Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Gurupeetha at Thinthini bridge in Deodurga taluk of Raichur district on Saturday.

He said that people who did not get education have remained socially and economically backward. “It should not be forgotten that one class has divided society for self-interest and gain. Even today, they are trying this for gain. The oppressed communities should be aware of this,” he cautioned.

Recalling the circumstances under which he had to face a village panchayat to get admission to a law course amid his father’s opposition, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he got admission to a law course convincing his father and later entered into politics. “If I had not got admission to law, I would not have become the Chief Minister, standing in front of you,” he added.

Appealing to Dalits, people from Backward Classes, Minorities, and the poor to get education, he said: “You should also come to the mainstream by becoming doctors, scientists, or engineers, as these posts are not confined to any particular classes.” Dr. B.R. Ambedkar also stressed the importance of education, organisation, and struggle, he underlined, highlighting the importance of the Constitution that enables the deprived sections.

The Chief Minister said his government had implemented five guarantee schemes to bring stability to the economic status of the deprived communities and poorer sections. “However, I was subjected to criticism for implementing these schemes. But I don’t bother about such criticism. I believe that people from from deprived sections and women are with me,” he added.