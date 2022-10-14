Chief Minister Bommai in Belagavi today

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 14, 2022 19:32 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in two private events in Belagavi on Saturday.

He will speak at the 75th birthday celebrations of KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore at the District Stadium near Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Nehru Nagar here at 2 p.m.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Congress leader and former Minister R.V. Deshpande, Ministers Govind Karjol, Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and others will be present.

Dr. Kore is expected to make an announcement about expansion of KLE Society’s activities in education, healthcare, agriculture and cooperative sectors.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a branch of Vishal Souharda Sahakari Cooperative in Belagavi district.

At the lunch event to be held at KPTCL Samudaya Bhavan in front of KLE Hospital, the Chief Minister will address a meeting of cooperators, investors and beneficiaries at 1 p.m.

Sri Naganur Rudrakshi Math Swami and Sri Chandrashekar Shivacharya of Hukkeri Math will be present at the inauguration of the cooperative.

Apart from Mr. Pradhan, Mr. Joshi, Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Bommai, Mr. Kore, Ms. Jolle and Mr. Karjol, several other leaders from Belagavi and Bagalkot will be present.

Founded by Bagalkot-based M.R. Nirani Group, Vishal Souharda Sahakari Cooperative runs super markets, sugar factories and credit cooperative societies. It also has ethanol and CNG plants and educational societies. The group employs over 75,000 persons directly, said a release.

