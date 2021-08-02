Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gets new secretary

Bengaluru

02 August 2021 00:12 IST

With Basavaraj Bommai taking over the reins of the State, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has been reshuffled, with Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. managing director V. Ponnuraj appointed as the secretary to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Ponnuraj replaces S. Selvakumar, who has been transferred as Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. Mr. Ponnuraj will also hold the concurrent charge of MD of KPCL.

Nineteen officials, including those on contract with the earlier CMO, have been relieved or sent back to their mother department. Among the prominent ones are retired IAS officer M. Lakshminarayan, who was adviser to B.S Yediyurappa, CM’s political secretary K. Rajappa, media coordinator S. Shantharam, media adviser K.M. Sunil, and officers on special duty A. Lokesh, H.S. Satish, and T.M. Suresh.