Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gets new secretary

With Basavaraj Bommai taking over the reins of the State, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has been reshuffled, with Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. managing director V. Ponnuraj appointed as the secretary to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Ponnuraj replaces S. Selvakumar, who has been transferred as Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. Mr. Ponnuraj will also hold the concurrent charge of MD of KPCL.

Nineteen officials, including those on contract with the earlier CMO, have been relieved or sent back to their mother department. Among the prominent ones are retired IAS officer M. Lakshminarayan, who was adviser to B.S Yediyurappa, CM’s political secretary K. Rajappa, media coordinator S. Shantharam, media adviser K.M. Sunil, and officers on special duty A. Lokesh, H.S. Satish, and T.M. Suresh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2021 12:12:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/chief-minister-basavaraj-bommai-gets-new-secretary/article35672008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY