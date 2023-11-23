Chief Minister assures representation for Bovi community in Karnataka Public Service Commission

November 23, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured the Bovi community that a deserving member from the community will be appointed as a member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

Speaking at a Bovi community convention in Bagalkot on Thursday, he said that he is ready to fulfill the community’s demand on this.

“I am also ready to start an academic centre to study the community’s culture, development status and opportunities for growth and other aspects. During my first tenure as Chief Minister, I fulfilled my promise of setting up a Bovi Development Corporation. Our party has been protecting your interests. We will continue to do so. And, you should bless us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He inaugurated the convention by breaking a stone, as a mark of respect to the original profession of the community.

He distributed food to the seers of the community and had lunch with other leaders.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Guru Kuteera in Bagalkot.

Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi read out a list of programmes and schemes introduced by the Congress government for the welfare of Bovi and other Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

Member of Legislative Assembly Manappa Wajjal and other leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.