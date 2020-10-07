Chief Minister asks officers to bring down COVID-19-related fatalities

Belagavi

07 October 2020 18:28 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has asked officers to take strict measures to see that the rate of COVID-19- related fatalities was reduced in Belagavi district.

In a quick meeting with officers at the government guesthouse here on Wednesday, he asked them to adopt any suitable method to make sure the death rate was reduced.

There should be better management of hospitals. Senior officers should see that patients are attended to properly in government and private hospitals. They should also make sure that hospitals do not suffer from scarcity of oxygen, drugs and other essential equipment, the Chief Minister told Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath.

Mr. Yediyurappa asked officers to strictly enforce the rule on wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing in large gatherings. “We should be even more careful now, as the Union government is relaxing lockdown norms in phases and more economic activities would be permitted in the coming weeks,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner presented some figures to say that the death rate was falling in the district. He said that a continuous vigil would be maintained on COVID-19 management across hospitals and COVID care centres.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Inspector-General of Police Raghavendra Suhas, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi, and other officers were present.