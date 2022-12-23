Chief Minister asks government doctors to see God in the service of the poor

December 23, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged doctors in government hospitals to see God in the service of the poor.

“Most of the poor die of various diseases as they have no money to seek treatment. They keep postponing their visit to the doctor only because they lack the resources. Government hospitals (doctors) should treat such poor patients and realise that their work is worship,’‘ he said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the mother and child care hospital and intensive care unit on the premises of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences.

He said that the hospital will transform Belagavi into a hub of medical education and healthcare, especially for the poor.

He recalled the services of the former Regional Commissioner and administrator of the hospital Amlan Aditya Biswas for streamlining the functioning of the hospital. He asked the BIMS director and other officials to ensure that the work on the hospital is completed in time.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that a 52-bed critical care unit will come up in 11 months. This is independent of the 100-bed mother and child care hospital.

The critical care unit building will have five beds for emergency cases and two beds for maternity cases, while DHU will get six beds, dialysis three beds, isolation room two beds, an isolation ward with 24 beds, an ICU with 10 beds, pre-OP two beds and post-OP will have two beds.

Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake thanked Dr. Sudhakar for sanctioning a super-speciality hospital and an additional 650 bed hospital for Belagavi. He urged the Chief Minister to sanction a government nursing college for Belagavi.