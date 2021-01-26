Chief Minister apprised of pending payment under CRF: Shettar

HUBBALLI

26 January 2021 01:23 IST

‘Nitin Gadkari has also been informed’

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the issue of pending bills of contractors for the works executed under the Central Road Fund (CRF) has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and also Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking to presspersons after performing bhoomi puja for the new Balamandir on Ghantikeri Balamandir premises in Hubballi on Monday, he said that he was aware of the problems caused due to delay in payment of bills for works completed under CRF. “The State government will take short-term loans for payment of pending bills to the contractors for the works taken up under the CRF,” he said and added that the officials and contractors have been asked to complete the works without creating problems for the general public.

Admitting that there has been delay in the implementation of the works under Smart City and CRF, he said that directions had been issued to the officials to expedite the works.

