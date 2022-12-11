Chief Justice pays a visit to district and sessions court construction site in Yadgir

December 11, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Yadgir

Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Prasanna B. Varale visited the district and sessions court construction site in Yadgir on Saturday.

During inspection of the court hall building, the Chief Justice issued some specific instructions to the officials of the Public Work Department to whom the construction work has been entrusted.

He said that racks should be provided at specific places to store files systematically. Each court hall should have a room for the judge. Apart from this, record rooms, government prosecutor rooms, legal aid rooms and waiting rooms should be constructed with proper ventilation and light system.

Mr. Varale said that quality should be maintained in construction and poor quality electrical and other equipment should not be used. He directed Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Nanda Kumar to coordinate with the Public Works Department officials to ensure that quality is maintained in work.

The district and sessions court is coming up in 10 acres at a cost of ₹24.95 crore. A sum of ₹15 crore has already been released and an additional ₹9.95 crore is being sanctioned after a proposal was sent to the department. The premises will a total of eight court halls, room for judges and other necessary rooms. And, construction will be completed in 18 months from the date of commencement.

Yadgir District Administrative Judge Prasann B. Desai, Registrar General of High Court of Karnataka Murulidhar Pai, Registrar Vigilance K.S. Bharat Kumar, president of the District Advocates Association C.S. Malipatil, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Jagannath Halangi and Geetha Varale, wife of the Chief Justice, and others were present.