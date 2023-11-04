Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court offers Bhumi Puja for new district court complex in Koppal

November 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a major push towards the fulfilment of a long pending demand, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Prasanna B. Varale offered Bhumi Puja for the construction of a new district court complex on the outskirts of Koppal on Saturday.

A host of dignitaries including HC judges V. Srishananda and Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Lok Sabha Member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, legislator Hemalatha Naik, HC Registrar General K.S. Bharath Kumar, District Principal and Sessions Judge Chandrashekhar, Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ratnam Pandeya and Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi participated in the ground-breaking ceremony.

Justice Varale was the third judge of the Karnataka High Court and the first one in the last 17 years to visit the Koppal district. He arrived in the city after inaugurating a court building in Kuknoor.

“The High Court of Karnataka is committed to speeding up the judicial process and delivering justice to the parties involved at the eeliest possible. We are already working on it. We are aware of the problem of delayed justice delivery system and we are working to address the issue by adding required human resources and infrastructure,” Justice Varale said addressing the public meeting after offering Bhumi Puja and breaking the ground for the construction on new the court complex.

Justice Srishananda, who presided over the event, recalled the fight and sacrifices of lawyers in India’s freedom movement and also appreciated the fighting nature of lawyers in Koppal.

“Just as lawyers played an undeniable role in India’s freedom movement, the lawyers in Koppal also played a crucial role in the formation of the new Koppal district. Fighting is the speciality of Koppal. The Bhumi Puja ceremony for the new court complex is the first and bold step. The blueprint for the structure is ready. The file for releasing the first instalment of funds is also ready. We are committed to completing the project within the stipulated time. Koppal will become a model for other districts,” Justice Srishananda said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mr. Patil said that Koppal was on the fast track of development and commended Lok Sabha Member Karadi Sanganna for his efforts to get a new district court complex.

“Delayed delivery of justice is a stumbling block in the road to a healthy society. The State government is committed to providing the required human resources and infrastructure to fasten the judicial process and quicken the delivery of justice. The State government is positively responding to all the proposals coming from the judiciary,” he said.

