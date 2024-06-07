ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice Anjaria felicitated in Dharwad

Published - June 07, 2024 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka N.V. Anjaria being felicitated in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commending the functioning of the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad, Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria has said that the Dharwad Bench, along with judges and advocates, has always been ahead in delivery of justice to the litigant public.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to felicitation accorded to him in Dharwad on Friday.

The Chief Justice also had words of praise for Dharwad which he described as an education hub. He said that he was satisfied and happy with the proceedings being carried out at the High Court in Dharwad.

Senior judge S.G. Pandit and several judges of the High Court, president of the High Court Bar Association V.M. Sheelavant, general secretary Anand Kolli, vice-president Santosh Malagoudar and a host of office-bearers, including K.S. Koreshettar, Shivaraj Bellakki, Deepa Doddatti, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US