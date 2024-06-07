GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Justice Anjaria felicitated in Dharwad

June 07, 2024 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka N.V. Anjaria being felicitated in Dharwad on Friday.

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka N.V. Anjaria being felicitated in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commending the functioning of the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad, Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria has said that the Dharwad Bench, along with judges and advocates, has always been ahead in delivery of justice to the litigant public.

He was responding to felicitation accorded to him in Dharwad on Friday.

The Chief Justice also had words of praise for Dharwad which he described as an education hub. He said that he was satisfied and happy with the proceedings being carried out at the High Court in Dharwad.

Senior judge S.G. Pandit and several judges of the High Court, president of the High Court Bar Association V.M. Sheelavant, general secretary Anand Kolli, vice-president Santosh Malagoudar and a host of office-bearers, including K.S. Koreshettar, Shivaraj Bellakki, Deepa Doddatti, and others were present.

