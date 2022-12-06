Chief Electoral Officer visits Jenu Kuruba colonies

December 06, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Monday visited the Jenukuruba colonies in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district and checked the revision of electoral rolls being carried out in the tribal settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Meena visited Adinakanive, Ananji Hundi, and Gudde Kere colonies and spoke to the people on the revision and spread awareness on including names in the voters’ list.

He checked the voters’ names from the list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officer told the people not to be left out from the list and tht all eligible persons must include their names during the ongoing summary revision of the electoral rolls. He stressed on the participation of all eligible voters in the election process.

Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh and CEO K.M. Gayathri were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US