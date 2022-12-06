  1. EPaper
Chief Electoral Officer visits Jenu Kuruba colonies

December 06, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Monday visited the Jenukuruba colonies in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district and checked the revision of electoral rolls being carried out in the tribal settlements.

Mr Meena visited Adinakanive, Ananji Hundi, and Gudde Kere colonies and spoke to the people on the revision and spread awareness on including names in the voters’ list.

He checked the voters’ names from the list.

The officer told the people not to be left out from the list and tht all eligible persons must include their names during the ongoing summary revision of the electoral rolls. He stressed on the participation of all eligible voters in the election process.

Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh and CEO K.M. Gayathri were present.

