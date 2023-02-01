ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer directs officials to check distribution of freebies and voter inducements

February 01, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following reports of freebies being distributed  by politicians to induce voters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena on Wednesday directed officials from various departments to initiate legal action against the violators.

At a State-level  meeting held to review preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the State, the CEO directed heads of various departments under the State and Central governments to expedite the poll preparations.

“We have learnt from media reports about voters being induced with various freebies including alcohol through coupons. Directing the Excise Department to keep a strict vigil over alcohol sales,” the CEO said.

He said officials should look at last year’s alcohol sales during this period and compare them with this year’s figures to know if there is an increase in consumption. He also directed the officials to set up inter-State check posts.

Calling upon officials of various departments to coordinate and check the distribution of freebies and various inducements to voters, the CEO said: “The Enforcement Directorate will initiate action against the cases booked by various departments. Strict vigilance should be in place to check the transport of expensive items including cash and gold ornaments apart from narcotic drugs. Special nodal officers should be deputed at railway stations, ports and airports.”

“Officials should also keep a vigil on money transactions through digital cash transfer. If anyone is found violating the law, strict action should be initiated,” he said.

Besides, officials should also keep a watch over political meetings and rallies for hate speeches that can disturb communal harmony. Strict action should be initiated if anyone is found indulging in such activities, the CEO said.

