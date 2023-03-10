ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Election Commissioner reviews poll preparation

March 10, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - Bengaluru

On Friday, the commission will hold a meeting with the district election and police officials

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal arrive in Karnataka to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls, in Bengaluru, on March 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

A team of senior officials, led by Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reviewed the preparedness for the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Thursday.

The Election Commission first held a meeting with representatives of political parties separately at the Vikasa Soudha. 

The commission also held review meetings with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena on the pre-election preparations at the State level. Several suggestions and directions were given by the commission.

On Friday, the commission will hold a meeting with the district election and police officials. A special exhibition on voter awareness, a hackathon, organised by the office of the CEO and the BBMP, will be launched on Friday.

