Chidananda Murthy cremated in Bengaluru

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa paying his last respects to scholar M. Chidananda Murthy, who was cremated in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa paying his last respects to scholar M. Chidananda Murthy, who was cremated in Bengaluru on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada scholar M. Chidananda Murthy, who passed away on Saturday, was cremated with full state honours on Sunday. He was given a 21-gun salute.

Though Murthy belonged to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which traditionally buries the dead, he had asked his family members not to conduct any religious rituals after his death and to cremate him in a simple ceremony. His kin did not permit holding a procession of his mortal remains as well.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Housing Minister V. Somanna participated in the funeral and paid their last respects to Murthy.

