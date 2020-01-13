Chidananda Murthy cremated in Bengaluru

Kannada scholar M. Chidananda Murthy, who passed away on Saturday, was cremated with full state honours on Sunday. He was given a 21-gun salute.
Though Murthy belonged to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which traditionally buries the dead, he had asked his family members not to conduct any religious rituals after his death and to cremate him in a simple ceremony. His kin did not permit holding a procession of his mortal remains as well.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Housing Minister V. Somanna participated in the funeral and paid their last respects to Murthy.
