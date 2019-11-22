Chidambar Jayantiin Belagavi

Karnataka

Sri Chidambar Jayanti was celebrated at the Chidambar Nagar temple in Belagavi from November 15 to 19. Various cultural programmes were held as part of the celebrations.

Vishakha Deshpande presented Bhakti Sangeet and Raghavendra Katti gave a classical music vocal performance. Narayan Ganachari and Vaman Veglekar accompanied them.

Students of Sri Narayan Tabla Training Institute presented a tabla solo performance under the guidance of their Guru Gajanan Kulkarni.

Students Gautam, Sarvesh, Tanmay, Saptak and Vedant participated.

Around 40 students of danseuse Madhuri Bondre Deshpande presented a Bharatanatyam performance.

Divakar Kulkarni and students presented a vocal performance, said a release.

