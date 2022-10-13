Chickpet MLA convicted for concealing information in election affidavit

Uday Garudachar, Chickpet MLA, has been convicted by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court for submitting false information to the election commission and sentenced to two months in prison and a fine of ₹10,000.

In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Mr. Garudachar had concealed information about his business interests and criminal cases, the court has found. H.G. Prashanth filed a private complaint against him in October 2020 under section 125A of the Representation of the People Act.

The court allowed an application moved by Mr. Garudachar seeking suspension of the sentence. The trial court allowed the application on a surety of ₹25,000.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr. Garudachar told the media that while submitting the affidavit his advocate had accompanied him and suggested ignoring the column asking for any pending cases. It was a 25-year-old civil dispute case and a stay was taken at that time. The second case was regarding a problem with the amount mentioned in the bank account of his wife which, he said, was not worth mentioning. Regarding the conviction, he said he would challenge it in the higher court and also move the High Court to quash the case.