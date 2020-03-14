Chicken price nosedives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

14 March 2020 23:34 IST

Chicken price in Bengaluru has dropped to an average of ₹50 for a kg. The price usually hovers around ₹150 a kg.

The price, on Saturday, hovered between ₹50 and ₹80 a kg.

Whether it is because of COVID-19 fear or avian flu that has been reported in Kerala, it appears that many citizens are wary of buying chicken these days.

Advertising

Advertising

Syed K., who owns a chicken stall in Shivajinagar, said, “With no takers, I was forced to decrease the price of one kg to as low as ₹20 a couple of days ago.” However, the price on the e-commerce platforms has not seen much decrease. The price on several platforms was around ₹120 to ₹150 a kg.