Chicken price nosedives in Bengaluru

Chicken price in Bengaluru has dropped to an average of ₹50 for a kg. The price usually hovers around ₹150 a kg.
The price, on Saturday, hovered between ₹50 and ₹80 a kg.
Whether it is because of COVID-19 fear or avian flu that has been reported in Kerala, it appears that many citizens are wary of buying chicken these days.
Syed K., who owns a chicken stall in Shivajinagar, said, “With no takers, I was forced to decrease the price of one kg to as low as ₹20 a couple of days ago.” However, the price on the e-commerce platforms has not seen much decrease. The price on several platforms was around ₹120 to ₹150 a kg.
