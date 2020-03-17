Chicken, eggs go off menu at Mysuru zoo

The Mysuru zoo that has a vast collection of birds has been on a high alert and has stepped up its bio-security measures after the bird flu (H5N1) was confirmed here.

Although it has been permanently on the guard against the avian influenza, it has doubled its safety precautions, intensifying surveillance of its birds and the migratory birds that visit its campus and also the Karanji Lake Nature Park that abuts its premises.

Safe food

As a safety measure, chicken and eggs had been taken off the menu and white meat has been replaced with beef.

For certain species of animals, including aquatic animals and small mammals, chicken bred at the zoo poultry under highly protected environment would be fed.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member Secretary B.P. Ravi told The Hindu that chicken had been withdrawn as a precaution.

Though chicken was procured in small quantities, it was the main food for some small carnivores.

Zoo Assistant Director and Chief Veterinarian K.R. Ramesh said the zoo was always under guard against bird flu, especially after the 2017 bird flu episode. But many safeguards had been in place much before the outbreak reported three years ago.

“There has been no compromise on the bio-security steps. Whether there is bird flu or no flu, these measures are permanent fixtures and complied with utmost care.” he said

Advisory heeded

The bird flu outbreak reported in Kumbarkoppal is far away from the zoo premises. Once the culling of birds in the infected area was done, the virus spread was contained.

Yet, the advisories issued in this direction are complied with.

Dr. Ramesh said chicken was sourced from a regular vendor but it has been withdrawn to prevent risks. For animals that rely on chicken, the bird bred in our poultry was sourced. Animals weighing less than five kg, such as leopard cats, would be fed beef. Chicken had been withdrawn to tigers too.

Disinfection

Three rounds of disinfection had been done at the zoo since November last year after migratory birds started arriving and breeding in and around the water bodies. The e disinfection was done intensively after the reports of bird deaths here recently.

“Keeping in view the COVID-19 scare, whatever steps needed for sanitising the areas frequented by the public including railings and viewpoints had been disinfected. The zoo closure helped us to carry out all these measures with more intensity,” he added.

Compartments

Mr. Ravi said the birds at the zoo had been compartmentalised for preventing infections, separating sensitive birds from the rest.