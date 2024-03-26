Chickballapur seat: Moily confident of getting ticket, while Raksha Ramaiah lobbies hard

March 26, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

Congress party veteran and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily says that he is confident of securing the ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections from Chickaballapur constituency.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Mr. Moily said the party’s Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled on Wednesday and the party high command is expected to clear his name.

Besides Chickballapur, the Congress has not declared candidates for three reserved constituencies of Kolar, Chamarajanagar and Ballari.

The 84-year-old Moily, who was elected from the Chickballapur constituency twice in 2009 and 2014, and lost in 2019, claimed that all five MLAs, one Independent MLA and leaders of the party have supported his candidature. “More than 98% of the party workers, leaders and MLAs are supporting me,” he claimed.

Of the eight Assembly segments in the constituency, the Congress has five MLAs, the BJP has 2 and there is one Independent.

Youngster in race

Former State Congress Youth president Raksha Ramaiah, son of senior Congress leader and former Minister M.R. Seetharam, who belonged to Balija community, is also lobbying hard to get the ticket. Sources said instead of veteran leader, the party would prefer to field the young leader Mr. Ramaiah to take on the BJP in the constituency.

The BJP has fielded former Minister K Sudhakar, who lost the Assembly elections in 2023.

The Congress is also expected to announce candidates in the other three reserved constituencies on Wednesday.

Son-in-law factor

In Kolar, the party sources said Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa is lobbying hard to get ticket for his son-in-law Chikka Peddanna. However, the party appears to be in favour of giving ticket to local leader C.M. Muniyappa, who belongs to Right sect of the Dalit community.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose will be fielded from Chamarajanagar.

Sandur MLA E. Tukaram is expected to be the party’s nominee in Ballari constituency.

