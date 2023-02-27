Chhatrapati Shivaji Sene president arrested in Yadgir; chief of Tipu association absconding

February 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - YADGIR

The police have arrested Parasuram Shegurkar, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji Sene in connection with a suo motu case registered under Sections 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

He was trying to hold a protest near Gandhi Circle here demanding the removal of a Tipu portrait near Hattikuni Cross in the city when the police took him to custody.

Mr. Shegurkar said that the circle named after Tipu is illegal and that it should be removed by the authorities. If the authorities were to express their inability to do so, he will remove the circle. Based on his statement, the police registered the suo motu case.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim, president of Tipu Sultan Samyukta Ranga, condemned the statement and said that he will resist any such move of the Shivaji Sene. Thus, the police booked Mr. Karim also under Sections 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Mr. Karim, however, is absconding but we will arrest him shortly,” Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said.

Prohibitory order

Meanwhile, the authorities clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, from Gandhi Circle to Yakub Bukhari Dargah and from Hattikuni Cross to Ganganagar Cross, between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, preventing five and more people from gathering at one place.

“The situation in the city is peaceful as we have fully implemented the prohibitory order,” Dr. Vedamurthy told The Hindu over phone.

He said that Shankar, a follower of the Shivaji Sene leader, has been arrested.

Adequate police bandobast has been made in the city.

One Deputy Superintendent of Police, two Circle Inspectors, six Sub-Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 30 police personnel have been deployed.