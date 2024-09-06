ADVERTISEMENT

Chetan B-School to offer MCA course

Published - September 06, 2024 06:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chetan Business School of Hubballi, which has been offering graduate and postgraduate courses in management, will offer MCA course from the current academic year.

Addressing presspersons along with director of academics Ramakanth Kulkarni, director of Chetan Business School V.M. Koravi said that the B-School affiliated to Karnatak University and recognised by AICTE would offer 50% of seats through KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) and remaining based on KMAT.

Mr. Koravi said that for the current academic year, the institution had been permitted to admit 120 seats of which 50% seats would be offered under government quota. “The institution has trained faculty members and requisite infrastructure, including four computer labs,” he said.

He said the institution has been continuously collaborating with various institutions to provide better exposure to students along with training them to be industry-ready.

