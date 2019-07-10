Chess tourney: Four to represent State

Chess players Gahan M.G., Ithal Rajath, Vivekananda, and Prashant Naik, who won the Karnataka State under-25 chess championship held at Sharnbasveshwar Residential Public School-Kalaburagi recently, will represent the State in the upcoming national U-25 championship to be held in Jammu from August 1.

Gahan from Mangaluru defeated Ajay from Shivamogga and stood first, winning a cash prize of ₹3,000. While Ithal won second, Vivekananda was pushed to the third position. Prashant bagged the fourth place.